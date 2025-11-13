Baya Systems accelerates expansion with new UK office

The new Cambridge office will serve as both a regional headquarters and strategic collaboration hub, enabling closer engagement with European customers, research institutions and partners building next-generation chiplet-based, AI-optimised systems.

The European semiconductor market’s impact on the global compute landscape continues to grow, driven by major public investments such as the EU Chips Act, the European Processor Initiative and the UK’s semiconductor innovation investments.

“Cambridge’s long history as a computing innovation haven makes it a perfect fit for our next chapter. This new office continues our strategy of growing through proximity to our customers, partners and global innovation centres shaping the future of computing. The UK’s exceptional talent and thriving AI and semiconductor ecosystem make it the ideal hub for expanding European operations,” says Dr Sailesh Kumar, CEO and founder of Baya Systems, in a press release.

The Cambridge office joins Baya’s global network of design centres in Santa Clara, Austin and Bengaluru. The company already have senior engineering and commercial staff in place in the UK – and plans to hire more across Europe. Baya’s international workforce now also spans Canada, Japan and Israel.

Furthermore, the UK office will act as a strategic centre for co-development with partners such as Semidynamics, focusing on open, modular and scalable system architectures.