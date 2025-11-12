Samsung Electro-Mechanics to form JV with Sumitomo Chemical

The joint venture aims to address technological limitations in package substrates amid rising demand driven by AI and high-performance computing (HPC). According to the companies, 'Glass Core' offers lower thermal expansion and improved flatness compared with conventional organic substrates, making it suitable for high-density, large-area semiconductor package substrates.

Under the planned venture, Samsung Electro-Mechanics will be the majority investor, with Sumitomo Chemical participating as a minority shareholder. Final details, including shareholding structure, corporate name, and business schedule, are expected to be determined next year. The joint venture will be headquartered at Dongwoo Fine-Chem’s Pyeongtaek site in South Korea, which will also serve as the initial production base.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics is currently producing glass package substrate prototypes at its Sejong plant pilot line. Mass production is planned to begin with the joint venture after 2027.