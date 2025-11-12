GF licenses GaN technology from TSMC

As traditional silicon CMOS technologies hit their performance limits, GaN is emerging as the next-generation solution for meeting the increasing demand for higher efficiency, power density and compactness in power systems. GF is developing a GaN portfolio, including high-performance 650V and 80V technologies aimed at enabling electric vehicles, datacenters, renewable energy systems and fast-charging electronics.

GF says that it will qualify the licensed GaN technology at its manufacturing facility in Burlington, Vermont, leveraging the site’s expertise in high-voltage GaN-on-Silicon technology to accelerate volume production for customers seeking next-generation power devices. Development is set for early 2026, with production to begin later in the year.