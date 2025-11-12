GF licenses GaN technology from TSMC
GlobalFoundries has entered into a technology licensing agreement with TSMC for 650V and 80V Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. The move aims to accelerate GF’s next generation of GaN products for datacenter, industrial and automotive power applications and provide US-based GaN capacity for a global customer base.
As traditional silicon CMOS technologies hit their performance limits, GaN is emerging as the next-generation solution for meeting the increasing demand for higher efficiency, power density and compactness in power systems. GF is developing a GaN portfolio, including high-performance 650V and 80V technologies aimed at enabling electric vehicles, datacenters, renewable energy systems and fast-charging electronics.
GF says that it will qualify the licensed GaN technology at its manufacturing facility in Burlington, Vermont, leveraging the site’s expertise in high-voltage GaN-on-Silicon technology to accelerate volume production for customers seeking next-generation power devices. Development is set for early 2026, with production to begin later in the year.
“This agreement reinforces GF’s commitment to innovation and its strategic focus on differentiated technologies that address essential power devices that we use to live, work and connect,” says Téa Williams, senior vice president, power business at GlobalFoundries, in a press release.