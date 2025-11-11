The partnership extends GigaDevice's reach, with Melchioni Electronics supplying not only GigaDevice's Flash and MCU lines but also delivering dedicated field application engineering support. The deal covers distribution in France, Italy, Spain and Portugal, with on-the-ground presence in each of these countries.

"The establishment of this partnership and the accelerated entry into the European markets are significant steps in our strategy," says Dr. Reiner Jumpertz, GigaDevice VP and General Manager in the EMEA region, in a press release. "Melchioni has an exceptional reputation and is well-known for its deep engineering expertise. Their regional FAE and marketing teams perfectly support our successful growth plans in Europe.”

GigaDevice delivers SPI NOR Flash, SLC NAND Flash, 32-bit microcontrollers, analog, and sensor products.