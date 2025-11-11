GigaDevice partners with Melchioni Electronics to expand European business
Semiconductor company GigaDevice has entered into a distribution agreement with Milan-based Melchioni Electronics to expand its reach into several major European markets.
The partnership extends GigaDevice's reach, with Melchioni Electronics supplying not only GigaDevice's Flash and MCU lines but also delivering dedicated field application engineering support. The deal covers distribution in France, Italy, Spain and Portugal, with on-the-ground presence in each of these countries.
"The establishment of this partnership and the accelerated entry into the European markets are significant steps in our strategy," says Dr. Reiner Jumpertz, GigaDevice VP and General Manager in the EMEA region, in a press release. "Melchioni has an exceptional reputation and is well-known for its deep engineering expertise. Their regional FAE and marketing teams perfectly support our successful growth plans in Europe.”
GigaDevice delivers SPI NOR Flash, SLC NAND Flash, 32-bit microcontrollers, analog, and sensor products.
“This strategic agreement with GigaDevice delivers substantial value to our customer base,” adds Elisabetta Dell’Olio, Head of Technology & Suppliers Platform at Melchioni Electronics. “Our core mission is to empower enterprises with the most effective and cutting-edge technologies. By adding GigaDevice’s world-class Flash memory solutions and GD32 microcontrollers (MCUs) to our services, we are significantly elevating our offering across the automotive, industrial automation, and consumer electronics sectors.”