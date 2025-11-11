© DigiKey
DigiKey India celebrates official launch in Bengaluru
Electronic components distributor DigiKey has officially launched its Indian subsidiary, Digi-Key Electronics & Automation Trading Private Limited, which will operate a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru.
This reinforces DigiKey's commitment to the Indian market by leveraging the expertise of nearly 300 employees in the country to support its global operations.
The launch of the subsidiary marks a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy. The newly established DigiKey GCC will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration, signalling future growth in hiring and capability expansion.
"This milestone represents a major step forward in DigiKey's global strategy," said Dave Doherty, chief executive officer of DigiKey, in a press release. "India's tech ecosystem and skilled workforce are key to our continued success in the region. We are thrilled to deepen our roots and invest in the future of DigiKey India."