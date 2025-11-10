STV to deploy Post-Quantum’s secure communications platform
The partnership combines Czech company STV’s defence innovation track record with UK-based cybersecurity firm Post-Quantum’s expertise to deliver communications and data protection systems that go beyond current industry standards.
Czech company STV Group has signed a multi-year licence agreement to use UK-based cybersecurity firm Post-Quantum’s quantum-safe communications platform and signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement to accelerate deployment across Europe, NATO and global defence markets.
Together, the two companies aim to deliver advanced, future-proof systems to protect sensitive data and mission-critical operations. The partnership combines STV’s defence innovation track record with Post-Quantum’s expertise to deliver communications and data protection systems that go beyond current industry standards, according to a press release.
“Our customers demand full supply chain assurance, from manufacturing and tamper-proof transport to deployment and monitoring,” Dr. Pavel Kudrhalt, CEO of STV, said: With the rising threat of ‘Harvest Now, Decrypt Later’ attacks, quantum-safe defences are no longer optional. Post-Quantum’s platform doesn’t just lead the field — it allows STV to be the first-mover to redefine the very standards of digital trust in defence solutions.”
“STV’s vision and leadership in defence innovation make them the ideal partner. Together we are unleashing a new wave of secure, quantum-safe solutions that protect the world’s most sensitive data against today’s adversaries and tomorrow’s quantum threats,” Rikky Hasan, CEO of Post-Quantum, said. “Our modular approach to Identity, Transmission and Encryption — already proven in NATO environments — offers the fastest and most agile way to integrate into STV’s global portfolio.”