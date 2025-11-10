STV to deploy Post-Quantum’s secure communications platform

Czech company STV Group has signed a multi-year licence agreement to use UK-based cybersecurity firm Post-Quantum’s quantum-safe communications platform and signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement to accelerate deployment across Europe, NATO and global defence markets.

Together, the two companies aim to deliver advanced, future-proof systems to protect sensitive data and mission-critical operations. The partnership combines STV’s defence innovation track record with Post-Quantum’s expertise to deliver communications and data protection systems that go beyond current industry standards, according to a press release.

“Our customers demand full supply chain assurance, from manufacturing and tamper-proof transport to deployment and monitoring,” Dr. Pavel Kudrhalt, CEO of STV, said: With the rising threat of ‘Harvest Now, Decrypt Later’ attacks, quantum-safe defences are no longer optional. Post-Quantum’s platform doesn’t just lead the field — it allows STV to be the first-mover to redefine the very standards of digital trust in defence solutions.”