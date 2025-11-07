SkyWater partners with QuamCore to advance quantum computing

SkyWater Technology, a US-based pure-play semiconductor foundry, and quantum-hardware company QuamCore have announced a multi-million-dollar collaboration to co-engineer a superconducting fabrication process dedicated to QuamCore’s SFQ digital controller chip.

Under the agreement, SkyWater will fabricate and jointly optimize the superconducting process modules required to produce QuamCore’s SFQ digital controller, the ultra-low-power chip that interfaces directly with the qubits inside the cryostat, according to a media release.

The effort leverages SkyWater’s advanced superconducting process integration expertise, design-enablement tools, and US domestic manufacturing infrastructure together with QuamCore’s proprietary SFQ architecture, which operates natively at 10 mK, the same temperature regime as the qubits themselves.

By embedding ultra-low-power digital logic alongside the qubits, the partners aim to eliminate key system-level bottlenecks in wiring density, heat load, and latency — achieving up to nine orders of magnitude lower power consumption and dramatic reductions in footprint compared with conventional CMOS-based control electronics.

“SkyWater’s mission is to enable breakthrough technologies through Trusted U.S. manufacturing,” said Thomas Sonderman, CEO of Skywater Technology. “Our collaboration with QuamCore demonstrates how advanced superconducting process technology can accelerate the transition of quantum computing from the research stage to scalable production.”

“This partnership accelerates our journey from laboratory prototypes to manufacturable, large-scale quantum systems,” said Alon Cohen, CEO and Co-founder of QuamCore. “Working with SkyWater allows us to industrialize our 10 mK SFQ control technology and prove that scalable quantum hardware can be built within established semiconductor processes.”