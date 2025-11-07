Nokia, Rohde & Schwarz collaborate on AI-powered 6G receiver

Nokia and the Munich-based test and measurement company Rohde & Schwarz have created and successfully tested a 6G radio receiver that uses AI technologies to overcome one of the biggest anticipated challenges of 6G network rollouts, coverage limitations inherent in 6G’s higher-frequency spectrum.

The machine learning capabilities in the receiver greatly boost uplink distance, enhancing coverage for future 6G networks. This will help operators roll out 6G over their existing 5G footprints, reducing deployment costs and accelerating time to market, Nokia said in a press release.

Nokia Bell Labs developed the receiver and validated it using 6G test equipment and methodologies from Rohde & Schwarz.

“One of the key issues facing future 6G deployments is the coverage limitations inherent in 6G’s higher-frequency spectrum. Typically, we would need to build denser networks with more cell sites to overcome this problem,” said Peter Vetter, President, Core Research, Bell Labs, Nokia. “By boosting the coverage of 6G receivers, however, AI technology will help us build 6G infrastructure over current 5G footprints.”

Nokia Bell Labs and Rohde & Schwarz have tested this new AI receiver under real world conditions, achieving uplink distance improvements over today’s receiver technologies ranging from 10% to 25%, the press release said.

The testbed comprises an R&S SMW200A vector signal generator, used for uplink signal generation and channel emulation. On the receive side, the newly launched FSWX signal and spectrum analyzer from Rohde & Schwarz is employed to perform the AI inference for Nokia’s AI receiver. In addition to enhancing coverage, the AI technology also demonstrates improved throughput and power efficiency, multiplying the benefits it will provide in the 6G era.