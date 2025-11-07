NEC teams up with Siemens to boost smart factory innovation

Japan’s NEC Corporation has concluded a Technology Partner Program Agreement with Siemens Industry Software to expand global solutions in the field of 3D robot simulations.

Through this agreement, the two companies will further consolidate their strengths, accelerate the deployment of solutions internationally, and mutually strengthen their resources to support the continued growth of customers, NEC said in a press release.

NEC has developed a digital twin solution, which leverages advanced technologies to help manufacturing customers optimize worksite operations, improve productivity, and transition to fact-driven management. This solution is offered under NEC’s value creation model BluStellar.

Through this agreement, the two companies will jointly develop a robot teaching automation solution that combines the “NEC Robot Task Planning” digital twin service with Siemens’s “Process Simulate” software for 3D robot simulations. The companies will also accelerate the deployment of the solution throughout global markets, the press release said.

The NEC Robot Task Planning software is equipped with a proprietary algorithm that optimizes the coordinated operation of multiple robots and automatically generates robot motion plans using AI.

As part of this collaboration, NEC Robot Task Planning has been seamlessly integrated into the Process Simulate user interface, allowing users to execute robot motion plan creation with a single click, significantly reducing the workload required for teaching.

“Through this collaboration, we can bring innovation to manufacturing in the DX era by integrating the ‘NEC Robot Task Planning’ digital twin — which promotes on-site optimization through AI-driven digitization, analysis, and simulation in digital spaces — with Siemens’ global platform,” said Kosuke Hidashima, General Manager, Technology Services Software Division, NEC. “Together, we will create value as we contribute to our customers’ enhanced productivity and competitiveness.”