Sivers Semiconductors partners With POET Technologies

As AI datacenter connectivity scales from 800 Gbps toward 6.4 Tbps and beyond, traditional pluggables based on externally modulated lasers (EMLs) are reaching their performance limits. In parallel, next-generation GPU architectures are driving demand for co-packaged optics (CPO) supported by External Light Sources (ELS).

“The resources needed to enable future high-speed connectivity have shifted the balance toward innovative technologies like CW lasers, driving the evolution of pluggables, as well as the revolution of CPO,” said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors, in a press release. “With our differentiated laser portfolio, Sivers is well-positioned to capture opportunities in a vastly expanded serviceable market. Partnering with POET strengthens our technical roadmap and integration capabilities, delivering ‘plug-and-play’ light-engine sub-systems that help customers increase time to market and scale efficiently as AI demands continue to grow.”

Sivers’ latest collaboration combines the Company’s distributed feedback (DFB) laser technology with POET’s Optical Interposer™ platform to deliver high-performance, scalable Light-Engine solutions deployable for future generations of Pluggable transceivers and enabling External Light Sources (ELS) for CPO-based solutions.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Sivers Semiconductors to combine two complementary technologies that address the growing demands of AI and hyperscale data centers,” adds Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman & CEO of POET Technologies. “By pairing our Optical Interposer platform with Sivers’ lasers, we can deliver highly integrated, scalable, and energy-efficient light sources to meet the connectivity demands of the rapidly evolving AI datacenter market."

Prototypes are expected to be demonstrated to customers in the first half of 2026, with production readiness targeted for the end of 2026.