Entegris opens new Colorado Springs manufacturing site

The 135,000-square-foot site increases the company’s production capabilities for its most advanced products for filtration and purification, as well as semiconductor wafer carriers known as Front-Opening-Unified Pods (FOUPs). The facility marks the return of Entegris’ FOUP manufacturing to the US for the first time in decades.

“The U.S. semiconductor industry's strength hinges on a reliable and advanced domestic supply chain of critical process chemistries and solutions,” said Entegris president and CEO Dave Reeder, in a press release. “We are very proud that this state-of-the-art facility will be instrumental in realising that vision for our customers, and building a more resilient semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem here in the US.”

Entegris broke ground on the facility in 2023 and began initial commercial operations earlier this year to help address needs across the domestic semiconductor supply chain.

The Colorado Springs manufacturing facility expands Entegris’ presence in Colorado, where it has operated for more than 30 years. Construction and operation of the new facility have created several hundred direct and indirect jobs in the region, supported by up to USD 100 million in local and US government incentives.