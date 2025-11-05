Sensirion breaks ground on new roduction building

The new production facility, featuring highly classified cleanrooms for the semiconductor industry, will be built on Laubisrütistrasse over the next two and a half years. This project, together with the acquisition of land at Moritzberg for an additional office building, will secure more than 800 jobs in the region.

The existing production building C on Laubisrütistrasse is at full capacity and cannot accommodate any additional production facilities. Against this backdrop, Sensirion is creating the capacity it needs for further growth, technological development and greater production reliability with the new building F.

The new production building will also require the construction of a new office building for workstations, as additional engineers will be needed to handle the gradual expansion of production facilitated by the new building. This is why the property at Moritzberg was purchased. It will provide the space for the high-tech core processes, including their development and production, at the headquarters in Stäfa.

Covering an area of 11,000 square metres, the new production building F will house, in addition to high-tech cleanrooms, a logistics area with delivery facilities, technical rooms and parking spaces on two underground levels.