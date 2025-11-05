GF and Silicon Labs expand US chip manufacturing

This collaboration – the first of its kind to introduce this process technology in the United States – aims to accelerate the development and production of high-performance wireless solutions manufactured at GF’s advanced facility in Malta, New York.

As a part of the partnership, Silicon Labs wireless system-on-chips (SoCs) will be manufactured on GF’s new 40nm Ultra Low Power platform, introduced this fall at GF’s Global Technology Summit in Silicon Valley. Based on GF’s silicon proven 40nm platform and enhanced with embedded SuperFlash technology, the 40ULP-ESF3 platform combines ultra-low standby leakage devices, high endurance and integrated analog features, making it ideal for secure, battery-powered IoT edge applications that require always-on functionality, data security and energy-efficiency.

The expanded partnership aims to address the growing demand across consumer and industrial IoT applications for advanced wireless connectivity and reflects both companies’ commitment to strengthening US semiconductor leadership and building a more resilient, geographically diverse supply chain.

Development is underway, with production ramping over the next several years.