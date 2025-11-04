Rudi De Winter steps down as CEO of X-Fab

The company's board has appointed Damien Macq, X-Fab's Chief Operating Officer, as its new CEO, starting the same day.

Rudi De Winter, who has held the roles of Co-CEO since 2011 and CEO since 2014, will continue to serve on the board. He will collaborate closely with Damien Macq in the coming months and beyond to facilitate a seamless and successful transition.

“Leading the number one European foundry has been an honor,” said Rudi De Winter, in a press release. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together and confident that Damien Macq is the right leader to take the company forward. His long experience in the semiconductor industry in various roles, proven operational leadership, and strategic vision make him ideally suited for this role. I look forward to supporting him.”

Damien Macq joined X-Fab back in April 2023 as COO. Under his leadership, the company has strengthened its operational capabilities and expanded its capacities.