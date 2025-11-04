onsemi completes acquisition of Vcore Power Technology

According to the company, the deal will accelerate its efforts to address the complete power tree in AI infrastructure, from grid to core. onsemi highlighted its experience with silicon and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies, which support solutions such as solid-state transformers, power supply units, 800 VDC distribution, and core power delivery.

With the integration of Vcore technologies, onsemi stated it will become one of the few companies capable of meeting the demanding power requirements of modern AI data centres using scalable and practical designs.