Cadence completes acquisition of Secure-IC

By combining Cadence's expertise in IP and subsystem design with Secure-IC’s leading embedded cybersecurity solutions, the acquisition positions Cadence to address the growing demand for robust embedded security solutions across verticals, including automotive, data centre, aerospace and defence, mobile, IoT and consumer electronics.

"With this acquisition, Cadence reinforces its commitment to delivering comprehensive system solutions that accelerate customers’ time to market while meeting increasing security and regulatory requirements across global markets," the company writes in a press release.

Secure-IC’s customer base includes customers such as SK Hynix Memory Solutions America, Synaptics, Silicon Labs and Faraday Technology, which span key verticals globally, including automotive, data centre, mobile, aerospace and defence, mobile, networking, IoT and consumer electronics.

Secure-IC is headquartered in Rennes, France, and has eight additional offices and research centres worldwide.