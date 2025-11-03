Vodafone selects Samsung to provide Open RAN solutions in Europe

Vodafone has selected Samsung Electronics as a primary partner for deploying Open RAN in Germany and other European countries. This collaboration is expected to propel the advancement of the European mobile landscape through Samsung’s virtualized RAN (vRAN) and Open RAN solutions alongside AI and automation capabilities, the South Korean company said in a media release.

Germany is the first market implementing the solutions and will become one of the largest Open RAN deployments in Europe, with Samsung equipping thousands of sites. The first site is already live in Hannover, and Wismar is set to become the first city served by Vodafone to be fully equipped with Open RAN in early 2026. Vodafone will work with Samsung to add thousands of Open RAN sites across Europe over a five-year programme, the media release said.

Over the years, Samsung has supported Vodafone in building confidence in Open RAN technology, leading to Vodafone’s decision to initiate a large-scale deployment in Germany. Following the deployment in Germany, Samsung will work with Vodafone to continue expanding Open RAN in other European markets.

For this extensive project, Samsung will provide its versatile vRAN solution with multi-generational support across 2G, 4G and 5G. The company will also deliver O-RAN compliant radios including Massive MIMO radios, AI-powered Samsung CognitiV Network Operations Suite (NOS) and system integration services, Samsung said.

“Open RAN is a key pillar of our mission to build best-in-class networks and Vodafone has already proven the power of this innovative technology through our work with Samsung. The next step in our journey is to extend our Open RAN reach to more countries,” said Alberto Ripepi, Chief Network Officer at Vodafone. “By bringing in enhanced capabilities powered by AI and automation, we look forward to fostering a more advanced digital society as well as providing greater connectivity to our customers.”