IBU-tec, Hosokawa set up pilot plant for battery recycling

Germany’s IBU-tec together with machinery and plant manufacturer Hosokawa Alpine has set up a pilot plant for the recycling of battery materials at IBU-tec’s headquarters in Weimar.

As part of the cooperation, IBU-tec will contribute its expertise in efficient recycling processes and offer Hosokawa Alpine’s customers solutions for recycling coated cathode foils, according to a media release.

Hosokawa is providing four machines based on milling and screening technology to enable the efficient recycling of battery materials. IBU-tec’s innovative mills can also be used to process its own battery materials and for development and service projects with customers in the battery sector, the media release said.

“Battery recycling is an important growth market for IBU-tec. We are therefore proud to have Hosokawa Alpine as a strong partner at our side for the construction of the battery recycling pilot plant at our Weimar site,” said Jörg Leinenbach, CEO of IBU-tec. “Together, we are creating synergies and positioning ourselves even more strongly in this future-proof market, which is important for both industry and the environment.”