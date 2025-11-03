ADNOC partners with Gecko to advance AI, energy innovation

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and US-based Gecko Robotics have expanded their strategic partnership with three new agreements to explore deploying robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) across ADNOC’s operations and boosting future skills training for UAE Nationals.

The agreements cover a multi-year technology deployment for ADNOC Gas, joint training programs with the ADNOC Technical Academy (ATA), and the rollout of robotics and AI-powered analytics across ADNOC’s assets to enhance efficiency, reduce downtime and support data-driven maintenance, ADNOC said in a press release.

AIQ, ADNOC’s joint venture with Presight, signed the first of these agreements — a multi-year partnership with Gecko Robotics to deploy the Cantilever operating system across ADNOC Gas’ assets, marking AIQ’s entry into robotics.

A separate agreement will see ADNOC and Gecko explore the wider deployment of advanced robotics and AI-powered analytics, potential manufacturing of robotic systems in the UAE and the deployment of AI solutions for ADNOC’s operational requirements, the press release said.

The third agreement is with Gecko and ATA for collaboration on training programs.