Nvidia and Samsung to build AI factory

Powered by more than 50,000 Nvidia GPUs, Samsung’s semiconductor AI factory will be a centrepiece of the company’s digital transformation, integrating accelerated computing directly into full-fledged advanced chip manufacturing.

Through this collaboration, the companies are looking to set the benchmark for AI-driven semiconductor manufacturing at scale, integrating data from physical equipment and production workflows to achieve predictive maintenance, process improvements and increased operational efficiency in autonomous fab environments.

“We are at the dawn of the AI industrial revolution — a new era that will redefine how the world designs, builds and manufactures,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, in a press release. “As Korea’s and one of the world’s foremost technology and industrial leaders, Samsung is forging its AI foundation with Nvidia to lead the future of intelligent and autonomous manufacturing — transforming Samsung itself and the many industries around the world built on Samsung technologies.”

Samsung is harnessing Nvidia GPUs, Nvidia CUDA-X libraries and solutions from Synopsys, Cadence and Siemens to achieve speedups in circuit simulation, verification and manufacturing analysis. The companies are collaborating with these electronic design automation partners to innovate chip design.

Samsung uses the Nvidia Omniverse platform as the foundation for its digital twins. This virtual environment allows fabs to shorten the time from design to operations and achieve AI-driven predictive maintenance, real-time decision-making and factory automation.