Honeywell, LS Electric to accelerate innovation in data centers, BESS

US technology and manufacturing company Honeywell has announced a global strategic collaboration with South Korea’s LS Electric to jointly develop and market hardware and software solutions that simplify the power management and distribution for data centers and other building operators, helping improve operational efficiency and resiliency.

By combining LS Electric’s expertise in power systems with Honeywell’s expertise in building automation and controls, data center operators will be able to seamlessly integrate critical power distribution with broader building management functions, such as ensuring load is aligned to capacity, to improve resiliency, according to a media release.

The two companies will begin by selling joint products, offering data center operators integrated switchgear and power management to control and distribute the power that helps keep critical systems running without interruption.

Beyond power management and controls integration, the companies will also collaborate on a new grid and building-aware battery energy storage system (BESS) for commercial and industrial buildings. To meet the increasing load on the grid, the end-to-end solution will create microgrids in critical buildings and industrial facilities, offering a practical alternative to help improve resiliency and manage demand, the media release said.

“Our collaboration with LS Electric supports our continued focus on delivering smarter, scalable solutions for the world’s most critical industries,” said Billal Hammoud, President and CEO of Honeywell Building Automation. “As the global demand for data and energy accelerates, this partnership with LS Electric combines our complementary strengths to distribute intelligent infrastructure that’s not only resilient and efficient but also future-ready.”