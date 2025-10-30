India’s HAL signs MOU with Russian firm to build civil aircraft

Indian state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) have signed an MoU for the production of civil commuter aircraft SJ-100.

SJ-100 is a twin-engine, narrow-body aircraft. So far, over 200 aircraft have been produced and are being operated by more than 16 commercial airline operators. It is expected that for short-haul connectivity under the UDAN Scheme in India, HAL will have the rights to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft for domestic customers, HAL said.

However, UAC is under US, EU and British sanctions and is described by the US Treasury as a key enterprise in Russia’s military-industrial complex, according to Reuters.

“This collaboration between HAL and UAC is the result of mutual trust between the organisations,” HAL said in a statement. “It’s a step towards fulfilling the dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) in the civil aviation sector.”

This will also be the first instance of a complete passenger aircraft being produced in India, according to a media release.

It is estimated that over the next ten years, the Indian aviation sector will require over 200 jets in this category for regional connectivity and an additional 350 aircraft for the Indian Ocean region to serve nearby international tourist destinations.

The manufacturing of SJ-100 is expected to strengthen the private sector and create direct and indirect jobs in India’s aviation industry.