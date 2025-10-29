Nvidia to invest $1 billion in Nokia

The move positions the two companies at the centre of the emerging AI-RAN (Radio Access Network) market, which analysts project could surpass USD 200 billion in cumulative value by 2030.

Under the agreement, Nvidia will invest USD 1 billion in Nokia at a subscription price of $6.01 per share, pending customary closing conditions. The companies will jointly develop next-generation telecommunications infrastructure built around Nvidia's new Arc Aerial RAN Computer, a 6G-ready telecommunications computing platform designed to power AI-driven radio networks.

The collaboration is intended to accelerate deployment of commercial-grade AI-RAN products within Nokia’s global RAN portfolio. These systems will enable communication service providers to launch AI-native 5G-Advanced and future 6G networks on Nvidia hardware.

The partnership also includes T-Mobile US, which will work with Nokia and Nvidia to test and integrate AI-RAN technologies as part of its 6G innovation program. Field trials are expected to begin in 2026, focusing on network performance and energy efficiency improvements. Dell Technologies will supply PowerEdge servers to support the new AI-RAN platform.