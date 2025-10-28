NXP completes acquisitions of Aviva Links and Kinara

On October 24, 2025, NXP closed the previously announced acquisition of Aviva Links for USD 243 million in cash before closing adjustments. Aviva Links is a provider of Automotive SerDes Alliance (ASA) compliant-in-vehicle connectivity solutions. The acquisition of Aviva Links complements and expands NXP’s automotive networking solutions in the Automotive and Industrial & IoT end markets; and

Just a few days later, on October 27, 2025, NXP closed the previously announced acquisition of Kinara, Inc. for USD 307 million in cash before closing adjustments. Kinara is focused on high-performance, energy-efficient and programmable discrete neural processing units (NPUs). The Kinara acquisition expands NXP’s solutions for AI-powered edge systems in the Industrial & IoT and Automotive end markets.