LTSCT teams up with HYS to develop 650V to 3300V wafers

India’s L&T Semiconductor Technologies Ltd and Hon Young Semiconductor (HYS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Taiwan’s Hon Hai (Foxconn) Technology Group, have announced a long-term partnership to jointly develop and provide high-voltage semiconductor wafers ranging from 650V to 3300V.

HYS provides wafer foundry services for both SiC and Si platforms. L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT) is a fully owned subsidiary of Indian multinational Larsen & Toubro.

LTSCT will utilise HYS’s facilities in Taiwan to engineer and produce wafers to meet stringent specifications tailored for automotive and industrial applications, addressing the rapidly growing demand for efficient and robust power components across electrification platforms, according to a media release.

The partnership leverages HYS’s expertise in wafer fabrication alongside LTSCT’s integration know-how and domain understanding of automotive and industrial power solutions. Both companies will collaborate closely to ensure wafer performance, quality, and scalability to meet the strict regulatory and reliability standards essential to the automotive and industrial sectors.

The partnership marks a milestone in advancing electrification technologies that power everything from electric vehicles to industrial automation systems, the media release said.