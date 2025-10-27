Inova, TactoTek collaborate to boost intelligent lighting solutions

Inova Semiconductors, a fabless manufacturer headquartered in Munich, Germany, and Finnish In-Mold Structural Electronics (IMSE) firm TactoTek are joining forces to accelerate the development of intelligent, space-efficient, conformal lighting solutions for the automotive sector.

The collaboration combines Inova’s expertise in smart LEDs with integrated drivers and TactoTek’s patented IMSE technology, which enables electronics and lighting to be molded directly into 3D surfaces — creating thin, lightweight, and reliable smart structures ready for series production, TactoTek said in a press release.

Both companies are members of the ISELED Alliance, founded by Inova in 2016 to create a complete ecosystem for digital in-vehicle lighting.

“Our mission with ISELED has always been to make intelligent lighting accessible, scalable, and efficient,” said Robert Isele, CEO of Inova Semiconductors. “Working with TactoTek extends this mission from electronics into structures.”