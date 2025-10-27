Fujitsu partners with AIST to advance quantum computing

Japan’s Fujitsu and the Global Research and Development Center for Business by Quantum-AI technology (G-QuAT) at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) have announced the signing of a collaboration agreement to strengthen international industrial competitiveness in quantum technology.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation between the two organizations and boost Japan’s standing globally in this sector.

As part of the agreement, Fujitsu and G-QuAT will leverage their combined resources, including quantum computer-related technologies, manufacturing and evaluation facilities, and will promote research and development and personnel exchange, according to a media release.

Scaling up quantum computers requires the integration of diverse elemental technologies and the comprehensive verification and optimization of the entire quantum computer system. To address this challenge, the two organizations will promote research cooperation, including the development of supporting environments and demonstration of technologies necessary for large-scale superconducting quantum computers, maximizing the use of G-QuAT’s facilities and its hub function for international collaboration, the media release said.

The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), one of the largest public research organizations in Japan, focuses on the creation and practical realization of technologies useful to Japanese industry and society, and on “bridging” the gap between innovative technological seeds and commercialization.