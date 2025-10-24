Sharp partners with ARAV for remote control solutions using satellite

Japan’s Sharp Corporation has entered a partnership with Tokyo-based ARAV Corporation, a company with advanced technology in the field of remote control for construction machinery, to develop remote control solutions leveraging satellite communication.

Satellite communication enables high-quality communication even in areas where cellular networks are difficult to establish, making it an increasingly valuable tool in locations such as offshore or mountainous regions. Many construction sites lack adequate communication infrastructure, often requiring time-consuming development of networks, leading to a growing recognition of the utility of satellite communication.

Leveraging the design and communication technologies nurtured through smartphone development, Sharp is advancing the development of satellite communication user terminals that can establish high-quality, high-speed, and large-capacity networks, the company said in a media release.

These lightweight and compact terminals can also be mounted on various mobility platforms, including ships and vehicles. ARAV has extensive experience in remote control and autonomous driving technologies for construction machinery and possesses a wealth of core technologies.