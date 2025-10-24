QS, Corning announce agreement for ceramic separator development

QuantumScape (QS), a US-based developer of advanced battery technology for electric vehicles, and Corning Incorporated, an innovator in glass, ceramics and materials science, have announced an agreement to jointly develop ceramic separator manufacturing capabilities for QS solid-state batteries.

The companies will work together toward the goal of high-volume production of QS’s ceramic separators for commercial applications, according to a media release.

Combining QS and Corning’s strengths in materials science and manufacturing, this agreement marks an important step in building an ecosystem of partners to rapidly industrialize QS’s next-generation battery technology, the media release said.

“QS and Corning are driven by a shared spirit of innovation in science and technology,” said Ron Verkleeren, Senior Vice President, Corning Emerging Innovations Group. “We’re excited to collaborate with QS to help advance the future of battery technology.”