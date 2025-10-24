IIT Madras, Applied Materials accelerate chip innovation in India

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has expanded its strategic collaboration with Applied Materials India Private Limited, a subsidiary of US company Applied Materials, to advance cutting-edge semiconductor research and workforce development.

As part of this collaboration, IIT Madras will deploy the foundational software framework of Applied Materials’ AppliedTwin platform — a sophisticated digital twin solution designed to model and optimise semiconductor manufacturing equipment and processes, IIT Madras said.

IIT Madras along with the Government of Tamil Nadu is establishing its own semiconductor fabrication (FAB) facility with integrated reliability and packaging capabilities. Before configuring these capabilities in physical systems, it is essential to understand the complex semiconductor process parameters that govern them thoroughly, according to a press release.

“The deployment of the foundational software of Applied Materials’ AppliedTwin framework will empower our faculty and students to accelerate concept creation, prototyping, testing, and process exploration virtually, thereby reducing R&D cost and time significantly,” Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said. “This initiative is a transformative step toward preparing an industry-ready workforce and aligns strongly with India’s semiconductor mission.”