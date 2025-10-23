Yuma partners with HPCL to boost battery swapping in India

Indian Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider Yuma Energy has announced a partnership with energy company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) to rapidly scale its battery swapping network across the country. HPCL has a network of over 24,000 retail outlets.

By leveraging HPCL’s extensive footprint, Yuma Energy aims to gain a strategic advantage, allowing it to deploy its AI-driven battery swapping stations across the country, according to a report by Motoring Trends.

This will help riders, delivery fleets and businesses get access to instant and reliable energy access, the company said.

“This collaboration is a big leap forward in building India’s clean mobility infrastructure. By tapping into HPCL’s unparalleled reach, Yuma will rapidly deploy its AI-driven, smart battery swapping stations at high-demand locations, from bustling metro streets to busy tier-2 town markets,” Yuma Energy said in a post on LinkedIn. “With 35M+ battery swaps already completed and 2,000+ stations across 17 cities, Yuma Energy is scaling faster than ever and with HPCL by our side, the future of urban mobility looks cleaner, smarter, and more accessible.”

Yuma Energy is a joint venture between shared mobility provider Yulu and automotive technology supplier Magna.