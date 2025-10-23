Astera Labs to acquire aiXscale Photonics

The transaction is intended to combine aiXscale’s fiber-chip coupling technologies with Astera Labs’ existing connectivity and signal processing portfolio, allowing Astera Labs to develop photonic scale-up solutions. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions.

The acquisition is aimed at supporting “AI Infrastructure 2.0,” which requires high-speed, high-volume connectivity solutions for rack-scale systems with multiple AI accelerators. Photonic chiplets are seen as a key technology for enabling the performance and efficiency needed in large-scale AI deployments.

"The transition to AI Infrastructure 2.0 demands purpose-built optical solutions that can handle the complexity and capacity needs of future scale-up networks," said Sanjay Gajendra, COO and president of Astera Labs, in a press release. "This acquisition will bring critical talent and advanced photonic technology that, when combined with our fabric switch and signal conditioning expertise, will unleash the full potential of rack-scale AI deployments."

Astera Labs develops semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI data centers, including fabric switches and signal conditioning devices. aiXscale Photonics specializes in optical I/O precision glass coupler technology designed to efficiently link photonic integrated circuits with optical fibers in dense configurations.