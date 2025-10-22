Murata completes new production building in the Philippines

Located in Tanauan City Batangas, Philippines, the new two-story production building offers Murata a total floor are of 77,981 square metres. The company has invested a total of JPY 11.2 billion (EUR 63.5 million) in the building alone. Focus will be on the manufacturing of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs).

"The completion of the new building strengthens our global production capabilities as we respond to the medium to long term increase in demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) driven by the expected future growth of the mobility market," the company writes in a press release.