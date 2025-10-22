LTSCT partners with CP PLUS for next-gen IP cameras

India’s L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has entered into a strategic partnership with CP PLUS, an Indian security and surveillance brand owned by Aditya Infotech. Under this agreement CP PLUS will manufacture nine million CCTV IP cameras over the next three years, powered by LTSCT’s indigenously designed Vision System-on-Chip (SoC) technology, LTSCT said in a press release.

The SoCs developed by LTSCT support high-resolution imaging of up to eight megapixels ensuring superior image clarity for critical surveillance applications. Built with advanced cryptographic architecture, the chips provide robust protection for sensitive data and enhance cybersecurity across surveillance systems.

“Our alliance with CP PLUS underscores the power of collaboration between two Indian leaders in technology and innovation. At LTSCT our mission is to design semiconductors that are not only energy-efficient and high-performing but also foundational to India’s technological sovereignty,” said Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive, LTSCT. “This partnership with CP PLUS allows us to take our India-designed Vision AI SoCs into millions of surveillance cameras that protect lives and assets daily.”