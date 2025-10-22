Imec inaugurates its Baden-Württemberg office
Just months after unveiling plans for a new automotive chiplet innovation hub in Baden-Württemberg (Germany), imec has inaugurated its office at the IPAI campus in Heilbronn.
Based in Southwest Germany, imec’s Heilbronn hub is dedicated to cutting-edge chiplet design, advanced packaging, system integration, sensing, and (edge) AI – as part of the organisation's broader Automotive Chiplet Program (ACP).
Since its launch in March, the first employees have been onboarded, with recruitment progressing steadily. By 2030, imec’s team in Baden-Württemberg is expected to grow to 70 experts, according to a press release.
The Heilbronn hub is also a partner of CHASSIS, a new European CHIPS JU project dedicated to heterogeneous integration for automotive high-performance computing (HPC). The project’s goal is to develop a modular, scalable hardware platform for software-defined vehicles that meets stringent industrial requirements – boosting the competitiveness of Europe’s automotive sector.
imec has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Technical University Munich with the goal to set up knowledge sharing, training and hands-on development of advanced chip designs and advanced packaging for the Baden-Württemberg ecosystem.
“With the opening of our German office, an expanding team, and our active participation in the CHASSIS project, imec and its partners are reinforcing Baden-Württemberg’s innovation ecosystem while accelerating the shift towards chiplet-based architectures within the automotive industry,” said Luc Van den hove, CEO of imec, in the press release. “And there is more to come. Over time, we aim to extend this support to other sectors as well – an essential step towards strengthening Europe’s semiconductor sovereignty. It is a clear example of how local impact and international relevance go hand in hand.”