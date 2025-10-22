Imec inaugurates its Baden-Württemberg office

Based in Southwest Germany, imec’s Heilbronn hub is dedicated to cutting-edge chiplet design, advanced packaging, system integration, sensing, and (edge) AI – as part of the organisation's broader Automotive Chiplet Program (ACP).

Since its launch in March, the first employees have been onboarded, with recruitment progressing steadily. By 2030, imec’s team in Baden-Württemberg is expected to grow to 70 experts, according to a press release.

The Heilbronn hub is also a partner of CHASSIS, a new European CHIPS JU project dedicated to heterogeneous integration for automotive high-performance computing (HPC). The project’s goal is to develop a modular, scalable hardware platform for software-defined vehicles that meets stringent industrial requirements – boosting the competitiveness of Europe’s automotive sector.

imec has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Technical University Munich with the goal to set up knowledge sharing, training and hands-on development of advanced chip designs and advanced packaging for the Baden-Württemberg ecosystem.