Rigaku opens technology centre in Taiwan

RTTW will assume duties formerly managed by Rigaku’s Taiwan Branch, established in 2024, and serve as the company’s main base for Chinese-speaking East Asia. The facility will focus on engineering support, joint development, and R&D for customers in the semiconductor, materials, and life science sectors.

The facility will include a clean room designed to replicate real production environments, as well as areas for technology demonstrations, training, and collaborative projects. Rigaku said the local teams will provide faster and higher-quality technical support for regional customers.

“Taiwan is home to some of the world’s most advanced semiconductor manufacturers and scientific institutions,” said Sam Chao, President of RTTW, in a press release. “The establishment of RTTW and launch of RTC-TW reflect Rigaku’s deep and lasting commitment to Taiwan.”

Rigaku executives said the center will enhance collaboration with local partners in next-generation logic and advanced packaging technologies. The facility connects closely with Rigaku’s R&D and manufacturing bases in Japan to accelerate product development and innovation.

Founded in Japan, Rigaku specialises in analytical and measurement technologies.