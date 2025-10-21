The a statement, the company wrote that "the Cyberspace Administration of China’s 2023 decision has impacted Micron’s data center business in China."

Micron added that it values its customers in China and will continue to provide its portfolio of DRAM and NAND products – while "respecting and abiding by applicable laws and regulations everywhere we do business."

The company highlighted that its sales and business infrastructure in China reflect the scale of its operations in the region.

Micron maintains a significant presence in China, including an assembly and test manufacturing site in Xi’an and customer labs in Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen. These facilities support collaboration with local customers on designing, optimising, and validating memory systems and solutions.

“China remains an important market for Micron and the semiconductor industry,” the company stated, reaffirming its commitment to supporting customer growth and innovation in the region.