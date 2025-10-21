Embraer partners with Mahindra to introduce C-390 Millennium to India

Brazil-based aerospace company Embraer Defense & Security and India’s Mahindra Group have signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (SCA) to advance the C-390 Millennium solution for the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme. This agreement was inked alongside the inauguration of Embraer’s national office in Aerocity, New Delhi, Mahindra said in a press release.

The agreement builds upon the Memorandum of Understanding signed in February 2024, deepening the scope of cooperation to include joint marketing, industrialisation and developing India as a hub for the C-390 Millennium.

The C-390 Millennium, a military transport aircraft, can carry a payload of 26 tons, and perform a wide range of missions including cargo and troop transport, airdrops, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian operations.

Embraer and Mahindra will work closely with stakeholders in the country and engage with India’s military and aerospace ecosystem to identify opportunities for local manufacturing, assembly facilities, supply chain and MRO activities. The long-term ambition is to position India as a manufacturing and support hub for the C-390 Millennium aircraft, serving both domestic and regional requirements, the press release said.

“The agreement is a significant milestone in our relationship with Mahindra Group. India’s aerospace industry is dynamic and world-class, and together we aim to deliver the most advanced and reliable military transport solution to the Indian Air Force,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, President & CEO of Embraer Defense & Security.