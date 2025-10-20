India’s Tata Technologies, a product engineering and digital services company, has announced a strategic collaboration with US electronic design automation firm Synopsys to accelerate the shift towards software-defined mobility. Both companies will leverage each other’s expertise to provide innovative solutions that address SDV complexity and enable OEMs to assume a leadership role in a fast-changing mobility world, according to a media release.

The collaboration aims to empower automotive manufacturers to tackle the complexities of next-generation mobility by combining Tata Technologies’ domain expertise in vehicle engineering with Synopsys’ virtualization solutions, enabling the deployment of electronics digital twins (eDTs).

The companies have already started engaging collaboratively with a leading European OEM to deliver business value. The team developed an advanced solution blueprint to transition from the existing E/E architecture to a next-generation software-defined design. Pilot programs with other major OEMs are also underway in North America, Europe, and India, the media release said.

“The digital shift is redefining the future of mobility, and our partnership with Synopsys is a purposeful step towards realising a future led by software-defined innovations,” said Sriram Lakshminarayanan, Chief Technology Officer at Tata Technologies. “As OEMs move to new ways of working, there is a growing demand for engineering and digital services. Together, we are empowering OEMs to deliver safer, smarter, and more sustainable vehicles that enhance the human experience and accelerate the industry’s transition to a software-defined future.”

“The complexity of SDV systems requires a new level of collaboration across the automotive ecosystem. By bringing together our world-class digital twin, verification, and IP platforms with Tata Technologies’ engineering expertise and global delivery, we are enabling OEMs to accelerate development, validation and delivery of complex software- and AI-defined vehicles,” said Tom De Schutter, Senior Vice President, Product Management & Markets Group at Synopsys. “The collaboration is a great example of how the automotive ecosystem is coming together to accelerate innovation while reducing risk and time to market in a dynamic mobility landscape.”

The joint effort will span major SDV domains, including ADAS, powertrain, chassis, body, central compute, gateways, infotainment, connectivity and electrification, the media release said.