GA-ASI, Hanwha finalize deal to produce Gray Eagle STOL UAS

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) and South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace have signed an agreement to partner in development of the Gray Eagle Short Takeoff and Landing (GE STOL) unmanned aircraft system (UAS).

The deal marks the beginning of a co-development and co-production program between GA-ASI and Hanwha, with work set to begin immediately. The GE STOL will be offered to a worldwide customer base, including South Korea’s Ministry of Defense and the United States War Department, according to a media release.

Under the agreement, the two companies will design and build a production representative GE STOL. The maiden flight is scheduled for 2027 and first delivery to customers in 2028. With a GA-ASI-funded prototype already flying, the program has demonstrated its ability to accelerate from development to delivery.

By leveraging the trusted Gray Eagle foundation and forward-leaning investments, the partnership offers the fastest path with lowest risk to operational capability. GA-ASI and Hanwha Aerospace will work closely throughout the design phase and establish a production facility in South Korea for final assembly and manufacturing of the GE STOL, with GA-ASI handling the final integration. GA-ASI will continue to produce its other Gray Eagle models in San Diego, the media release said.

“GA-ASI and Hanwha are committed to investing in this project and building development and production capabilities in South Korea,” said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. “We’ll be leveraging the expertise of both companies to quickly bring the Gray Eagle STOL to global customers.”

Gray Eagle STOL is a medium-altitude, long-endurance UAS that offers runway independence by operating from semi-improved surfaces, including dirt roads, open fields, beaches and parking lots. This increases its operational employment by providing multi-mission capability for Reconnaissance, Surveillance, and Target Acquisition (RSTA), counter UAS, and other missions including Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) while leveraging GE STOL’s modular open systems approach.