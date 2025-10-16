GlobalWafers opens new 300mm wafer plant in Italy

It was back in February 2022 that GlobalWafers first announced the plans for its Italian operations. The EUR 450 million investment expands the long-standing Novara operations, which have produced silicon wafers since 1976. FAB300 has also been supported by EUR 103 million in R&D funding through the second Important Project of Common European Interest on Microelectronics and Communication Technologies (IPCEI-ME/CT), as the project aligns with Europe’s goal of strengthening semiconductor sovereignty and local supply chains.

“FAB300 is not simply a manufacturing plant, it stands as a symbol of innovation, sustainability, and shared growth,” says GlobalWafers Chairperson Doris Hsu, in a press release. “FAB300 enables the company to work even more closely with customers to co-develop cutting-edge technologies, support their long-term growth strategies, and further advance Europe’s semiconductor ecosystem.”

Once fully ramped, FAB300 will manufacture 300mm polished and epitaxial wafers using fully automated technology. These wafers will support advanced logic, memory, power, and MEMS/sensor applications. The facility will operate entirely on renewable energy and create up to 150 highly skilled jobs.

The new fab complements GlobalWafers’ crystal growth operations in Merano, creating what the company says is one of Europe’s few fully integrated 300 mm wafer value chains– from crystal growth to finished wafer.