ams OSRAM extends with CFO until 2030

Rainer Irle has been CFO of ams OSRAM since July 1, 2023. The 55-year-old has many years of experience in the semiconductor industry and, prior to joining ams OSRAM, was CFO of Siltronic AG since 2013. Previously, he held various management positions in finance at Siltronic and Wacker Chemie AG.

In a press release, Dr. Margarete Haase, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of ams OSRAM, says that Rainer Irle has played a key role in securing and strengthening the financial basis of ams OSRAM.