ams OSRAM extends with CFO until 2030
ams-OSRAM extends its contract with Chief Financial Officer Rainer Irle, effective immediately and running until October 15, 2030. The current contract would have expired on June 30, 2026.
Rainer Irle has been CFO of ams OSRAM since July 1, 2023. The 55-year-old has many years of experience in the semiconductor industry and, prior to joining ams OSRAM, was CFO of Siltronic AG since 2013. Previously, he held various management positions in finance at Siltronic and Wacker Chemie AG.
In a press release, Dr. Margarete Haase, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of ams OSRAM, says that Rainer Irle has played a key role in securing and strengthening the financial basis of ams OSRAM.
“I would also like to express my sincere gratitude for the support I have received from the outstanding ams OSRAM team. In recent years, we have successfully completed a complex refinancing process and implemented the ‘Re-establish the Base’ efficiency program. This was an excellent start, and I am delighted to be able to continue on this path to success. We have set ourselves very ambitious goals for the coming years,” said Rainer Irle, CFO of ams OSRAM.