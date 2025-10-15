Tokyo Electron completes new development facility in Kyushu

The new Process Development Building will support TEL Kyushu’s research and manufacturing of semiconductor equipment, including coater/developers, cleaning systems, and advanced 3D packaging equipment such as wafer bonders. These product segments are focused on enabling higher speeds, larger capacities, and improved power efficiency in semiconductor devices, aligning with market trends driven by finer scaling and greater integration.

TEL said the facility will serve as a hub for next-generation development, emphasising safety, quality, environmental standards, and digitalised operations.

The three-story (partially four-story) building, equipped with a base isolation system, has a total floor area of approximately 27,000 square metres. Construction began in October 2023, with a total investment of around JPY 47 billion (EUR 267 million).