Infineon consolidates Indian operations with new Bengaluru campus

The new campus, named SILANE, will unite Infineon’s two existing Bengaluru sites under one roof and provide space for up to 4,500 employees. Spanning 630,000 square feet, the new site will include 170,000 square feet of laboratories focused on semiconductor technologies that support decarbonisation and digitalisation. Full completion and operational start are planned for autumn 2026.

Vinay Shenoy, Managing Director of Infineon India, said in a press release the project reflects the company’s strategy to expand its R&D footprint in the country. “India’s dynamic ecosystem and growing talent pool offer unparalleled opportunities for technological advancement and business growth,” he said. Infineon currently employs around 2,500 people in India and aims to double that figure by 2030.

According to Ashok Rao, Senior Director for Finance at Infineon India, the move follows five years after the company’s acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor and supports a broader goal of unifying operations.