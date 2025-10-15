Excelitas signs agreement to acquire Luxium Solutions

Closing is planned for late 2025 or early 2026, subject to certain customary and regulatory conditions. This acquisition would represent the seventh completed transaction by Excelitas since 2017, building on the momentum of the Noblelight acquisition in January 2024.

“Luxium brings a highly differentiated asset of scale with a strong reputation for technical excellence and customer trust to Excelitas. Luxium aligns with our strategy to increase our presence in targeted high-growth end markets, while also enhancing our capabilities in advanced optical technologies,” says Ron Keating, CEO of Excelitas, in a press release.

This acquisition represents a step forward in Excelitas’ growth strategy.