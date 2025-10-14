OpenAI and Broadcom team up to develop 10 GW of AI accelerators

The systems, designed by OpenAI and supported by Broadcom’s networking and connectivity solutions, are expected to be rolled out from the second half of 2026 and completed by the end of 2029.

The partnership includes co-development of accelerator and Ethernet-based network systems to support the scale-up and scale-out demands of next-generation AI clusters. OpenAI’s custom accelerators will be integrated with Broadcom’s portfolio of Ethernet, PCIe and optical connectivity solutions.

According to OpenAI, designing its own accelerators allows the company to incorporate insights from the development of frontier AI models directly into hardware systems.

“Partnering with Broadcom is a critical step in building the infrastructure needed to unlock AI’s potential and deliver real benefits for people and businesses,” said Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, in a press release.