Murata and QuantumScape enter into joint development deal

The two companies have been exploring a potential collaboration since February 2025 for the high-volume production of ceramic films. Through these discussions, it was confirmed that Murata’s technologies in ceramic material formulation, sheet forming, and firing could be applied to the high-volume production of QuantumScape’s ceramic separators.

“We are pleased that our collaborative discussions with QuantumScape have advanced to a new stage with the signing of a joint development agreement. Moving forward, Murata will leverage its strengths in ceramics technology to contribute to the high-volume production of QuantumScape’s solid-state batteries,” says Norio Nakajima, President of Murata Manufacturing in a press release.

As a result, the two companies have now entered the next phase of their collaboration, which includes scaling ceramic separator production and exploring a business model for commercialisation.