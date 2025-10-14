Cambridge GaN Devices partners with GlobalFoundries
Fabless semiconductor company Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) has partnered with GlobalFoundries to manufacture its single-chip ICeGaN power devices. The agreement supports CGD’s fabless strategy and expands the company’s supply chain to meet increasing demand for energy-efficient GaN-based components.
CGD’s ICeGaN technology integrates a GaN switch, interface, and protection circuitry on a single chip, designed to operate with standard silicon MOSFET drivers. The devices are produced using standard CMOS processes on 8-inch wafers at GF’s facilities, eliminating the need for specialised GaN manufacturing steps.
According to CGD, its design flow and fab-agnostic approach allow for fast process porting across foundries, supported by machine learning-based model optimisation. This enables faster time-to-market and predictable device performance.
GaN technology offers advantages such as higher efficiency, greater power density, and smaller size compared to traditional silicon devices. CGD expects the collaboration with GF to accelerate its ability to address growing demand for sustainable, high-efficiency power electronics.
“Applying the CGD design flow to the excellent GF process design kit (PDK) is essential to enabling CGD to develop and manufacture our next generation GaN power devices at a much faster time to market. We are delighted to be partnering with GF, as their renowned foundry services and commitment to GaN are a perfect fit for our ICeGaN power devices,” says Simon Stacey, CGD's COO, in a press release.