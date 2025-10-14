Cambridge GaN Devices partners with GlobalFoundries

CGD’s ICeGaN technology integrates a GaN switch, interface, and protection circuitry on a single chip, designed to operate with standard silicon MOSFET drivers. The devices are produced using standard CMOS processes on 8-inch wafers at GF’s facilities, eliminating the need for specialised GaN manufacturing steps.

According to CGD, its design flow and fab-agnostic approach allow for fast process porting across foundries, supported by machine learning-based model optimisation. This enables faster time-to-market and predictable device performance.

GaN technology offers advantages such as higher efficiency, greater power density, and smaller size compared to traditional silicon devices. CGD expects the collaboration with GF to accelerate its ability to address growing demand for sustainable, high-efficiency power electronics.