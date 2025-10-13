Sungrow, Engie complete 400 MWh BESS project in Belgium

Sungrow, a China-headquartered PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, has announced the successful grid connection of the first 400MWh of French electric utility Engie’s 200MW/800MWh BESS project in Vilvoorde, Belgium. The project utilizes 320 units of Sungrow’s PowerTitan liquid-cooled battery storage units, Sungrow said in a media release.

The second and final phase of this 200MW/800MWh battery energy storage project is set to connect to the grid by the end of 2025. The two-phase development is set to enhance grid stability and provide reliable, clean energy for up to 96,000 households in Belgium.

“This project is a key demonstration of how Sungrow’s technology provides the grid flexibility that is essential for the next phase of Europe’s renewable energy journey,” said Moritz Rolf, Vice President of Sungrow Europe, responsible for the business in DACH, BeNeLux, Nordics, and Turkey. “Our strategic and successful partnership with Engie on the Vilvoorde project, emphasizes the important role of battery storage in delivering clean power for all, and strengthens our commitment to the European market.”

Both phases of the Engie project are enabled by Sungrow’s PowerTitan units deployed on-site. Sungrow’s BESS solutions are engineered with compact design for quick deployment and operational efficiency. The system’s slim design optimizes land use and features intelligently connected, liquid-cooled technology, ensuring a temperature-controlled, cost-effective, and reliable system, the media release said.