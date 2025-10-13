Mitsubishi Power receives order for BFG-fired M100S gas turbine

Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), has received an order to supply a 100-megawatt (MW) class gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plant. The order for Jiangsu Lihuai Steel, a subsidiary of Jiangsu Shagang Group, a Chinese steelmaker group, was placed through Mitsubishi Power’s local subsidiary.

The newly developed M100S small- to medium-sized gas turbine fired by blast furnace gas (BFG) will be utilized as a core component of its plant, according to a media release.

“Responding to growing demand from China’s steel industry for energy efficiency and decarbonization, the M100S model has been developed by combining MHI’s state-of-the-art large-scale gas turbine technologies to be applied in steel plants’ by-product gas-fired power plants,” MHI said. “It can serve as a replacement for the conventional small-sized BTG (boiler, turbine, generator) power plants widely used in the Chinese steel industry. This is the first order for this new model.”

The M100S gas turbine was developed by combining technology for BFG-fired large-scale turbines, where Mitsubishi Power has extensive operational experience, with technology for state-of-the-art natural gas-fired JAC gas turbines, which boast high performance and reliability.

The M100S power plant has an output of 100 MW in a combined cycle setting and is both smaller and more efficient than conventional models. In addition to BFG, the gas turbine can be co-fired with various gases generated as by-products from steel plant equipment such as coke ovens and converters, the media release said.